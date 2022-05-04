Tovino Thomas announces his next titled Anweshippin Kandethun, plays a tough cop in the first look

Tovino Thomas is on roll with back-to-back films lined up. The actor now announced another exciting film titled Anweshippin Kandethum. The actor took to his social media handles and announced the news along with the first look, which shows him in a police uniform. He can be seen dressed in a police uniform and showing his back to the camera.

Sharing the first look at the new movie, Tovino Thomas wrote, "Investigating soon!! #AnveshippinKandethum." The female lead is yet to be announced.

Take a look at the first look poster here:​

Directed by Darwin Kuriakose, the film is touted to be an investigative thriller and will feature the actor in the role of a tough cop. Yodlee Films, which is the cinematic arm of India's oldest music label, Saregama, will be producing the film under their banner. Music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is teaming up with Aashiq Abu for a film Neelavelicham based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s classic novel of the same name. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban were initially the lead actors for the film but due to pandemic and date issues, they have opted out.

Tovino Thomas will also work along with National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh in Vishnu G Raghav's directorial court drama Vaashi. He also has a light-hearted based on friendship titled Dear Friend waiting for the release on June 10. Apart from Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, the film also features Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Lal, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Sanchana Natarajan in major lead roles.