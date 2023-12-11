Tovino Thomas BEGINS shoot for his next film Identity; Trisha Krishnan in a lead role

Identity, the next film Tovino Thomas is starring in the leading role has begun its shooting with the Minnal Murali star from today onwards. The actor is reuniting with his 2020 film Forensic’s director duo Anas Khan and Akhil Paul.

The film is set to bring in Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady who is appearing in a Malayalam movie after her debut in Mollywood back in 2018 with the Nivin Pauly starrer film Hey Jude.

Sharing the pictures from the sets of Identity, one of the directors Akhil Paul himself shared on his Instagram, writing “The Game begins..”

Tovino Thomas begins shoot for Identity

Identity has soared expectations considering how the director duo’s previous film with Tovino had been a great success in theaters. Forensic which was released back in 2020 was a psychological thriller film featuring the story of Dr Samuel John Kaatookaran, a medico-legal advisor who gets embroiled in the investigation of serial murders and abductions that are happening in the city.

The film which was a success at the theaters also held the highest TV rating for a Malayalam movie in 2020. Moreover, the film was later remade in Hindi with the same name where Vikranth Maasey and Radhika Apte played the leading roles.

Now, Identity is shaping up expectations just like this one. Other than Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, the film has also been confirmed to have actors Vinay Rai and Mandira Bedi in prominent roles.

More about Tovino Thomas’ Workfront

Tovino Thomas was seen in three different movies this year, offering a variety of genres and characters from each film. The first of the lot was Neelavelicham directed by Aashiq Abu which was the reboot of the classic Malayalam horror movie Bhargavi Nilayam which itself was based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s novel.

Later on, Tovino headlined the film 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph which is currently in the bid for the Oscars race as the official entry by the Indian government. Finally, the actor was seen in a totally different avatar for the acclaimed director Dr Biju’s anti-war film Adrishya Jalakangal.

Moreover, the actor is sure to be seen next in the investigative film Anweshippin Kandethum. Besides that Tovino is set to be seen in the highly anticipated folk story film Ajayante Randam Moshanam with Krithi Shetty debuting in Malayalam cinema.

Furthermore, Tovino will be seen in Lal Jr.'s directorial film Nadigar Thilakam and will also reprise the role of Jatin Ramdas in the sequel to the 2019 Mohanlal film Lucifer, called L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

