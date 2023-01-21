Tovino Thomas' birthday: Ajayante Randam Moshanam to Neelavelicham, new posters promise blockbuster year

Tovino Thomas is one of the finest actors in the Malayalam film industry. From supporting actor to best actor today, he paved a niche for himself by nailing every performance in his films. Tovino Thomas established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of South Indian cinema with back-to-back box office successes and highly acclaimed films. Today, the actor is celebrating his birthday and it's a treat for fans as many new updates from his upcoming films have been shared. New posters of the actor in different characters from his upcoming film like Ajayante Randam Moshanam to Neelavelicham have been shared on social media and fans are loving them. He is also trending on Twitter since morning as well. 2023 promises to be a blockbuster year for Tovino and we can't wait to see him shine on the big screen.

Take a look at new updates released on Tovino Thomas' birthday from his upcoming films Ajayante Randam Moshanam Tovino Thomas kickstarted his birthday celebrations by unveiling his first character poster from his ambitious project Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The actor is set to essay the first triple role in his career in Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Unleashing the Master Thief of Chiyothikavu... Maniyan !!!" the talented actor captioned his Instagram post. Tovino's new look has left both his fans and Malayalam cine-goers highly excited. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a fantasy entertainer, is helmed by newcomer Jithin Lal. The Jithin Lal directorial reportedly unravels through three different periods – 1900, 1950, and 1990. The highly anticipated project, which is being made in 3D, will release in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.



Neelavelicham A new poster from his next periodic film Neelavelicham, directed by Aashiq Abu has been released on social media. The new poster shows Tovino in a sleek look with a mustache, wearing a white kurta and flaunting a smile, holding a tea in his hand. The actor shared the new poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to the much beloved Basheer." The upcoming film is an adaptation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham. The film was originally announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Soubin Shahir as the lead actors but Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko replaced them respectively. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and the music department is handled jointly by Bijibal and Rex Vijayan. Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham was adapted on screen earlier in 1964. After nearly six decades later the same short story is getting a silver screen adaptation, so the expectations are high due to the star director and talented actors.



Nadikar Thilakam Tovino Thomas has also teamed with director Lal Jr for his forthcoming film titled 'Nadikar Thilakam'. The new poster shows Tovino as Jesus with long hair, tied on the cross. He is playing the role of superstar David Patikal in the film. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the production company, which produces super-hit Telugu films like Pushpa: The Rise, Veera Simga Reddy, Waltair Veerayya and more. Sharing the new poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, "#SaveTheOcean. To leave the world better than we found it, Team Nadikar Thilakam sends our warmest wishes to Tovino Thomas as he takes another trip around the sun. Stay fabulous and keep shining." Suvin Soman has written the screenplay for the big-budget film. Cinematography by Albi and music by Yaxan Gary Perera and Neha Nair.


