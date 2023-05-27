Tovino Thomas calls SS Rajamouli 'inspiration' as his blockbuster film 2018 releases in Telugu

Tovino Thomas' 2018, which emerged as one of the highest grosser in Malayalam cinema, is gearing up for Telugu release. The film left an impressive mark in Malayalam with its box office records. After the great reception from the audience, the team decided to release the film in all languages as well.

The makers have now released the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film and both opened to fantastic reviews from the audience. Tovino Thomas, who addressed the media in Hyderabad today said that a huge credit goes to RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Speaking on the occasion, Tovino said, "The term pan-India was coined after Bahubali was released. Thanks to Rajamouli sir. And now, he is taking Telugu cinema to another level and it has got global visibility after RRR. The way his movies are made, the way he showcases his movies and ensures that the film reaches every part of the world, is amazing."

He added, "He is a true inspiration for every filmmaker in every nook and corner of India, to follow his footsteps, chase their dreams and make movies that are appreciated all over the world. I really believe the Indian film industry has the potential to be big. Many industries are producing amazing movies and I am sure in the coming years we are going to see amazing responses from all over the world."

About 2018

2018 recorded another sensational hold at the box office for three weeks. 2018 is poised to become the first Malayalam film to go over Rs. 150 crores in the next couple of days. In Telugu states and Tamil as well, the film is receiving huge responses from the audiences.

2018 is helmed by the talented filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph. The film revolves around the Kerala state's survival of the extremely disastrous floods the state witnessed in 2018. It stars Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, National award-winner Aparna Balamurali, Aju Varghese and others in key roles.

