Tovino Thomas celebrates his wife’s birthday with family; Shares PHOTO with new born baby

Taking to his Instagram space, Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas shared a photo of his wife’s birthday celebration. In the photo, he was seen with his family, as his wife was seen blowing the candle. The photo also shows Tovino holding his new born baby girl. Sharing it, he wrote, “Happy birthday my love”. As soon as the photo came up online, fans took to the comments sections and wished her a happy birthday.

Meanwhile on the work front, Tovino Thomas recently suffered an accident while shooting for his upcoming film Kala. He was in the ICU as he had some internal injuries. However, he recovered from it and came back home fully recovered. Director Rohith, who is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis is directing the film. A first look poster of the film was also revealed by the makers.

He also has in his hitty, a superhero flick titled Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. Some reports suggest that he will be seen playing a triple role in the big-budget movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal.

