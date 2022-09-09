Tovino Thomas celebrates Onam with the team of Adrishya Jalakangal; WATCH

Dropping a glimpse of the festivities, the Minnal Murali actor wrote on Instagram, "Sneak Peak into our Onam on the sets of #AdrishyaJaalakangal !!! #InvisibleWindows". The video shows the team having a blast as they share laughs and play games on the sets. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas was seen looking all handsome in a cream shirt and mundu.

Tovino Thomas is on a signing spree lately. One of his upcoming releases is Biju Damodaran's directorial, Adrishya Jalakangal. The star celebrated the auspicious festival of Onam with the team of his next.

The Great Indian Kitchen fame Nimisha Sajayan has been roped in as the female lead for the project. For the unversed, Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan will be seen sharing screen space after the 2018 crime-thriller Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Coming back to Adrishya Jalakangal, jointly bankrolled by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers, the film talks about war as a man-made disaster. The movie will show society's struggles to regain peace, justice and sanity in these unusual circumstances.

Our source close to the development told us, "Ajayante Randam Moshanam is set in 1900, 1950, and 1990s and will see Tovino Thomas undergoing a massive transformation. It will be high on VFX as the makers plan to release it Pan-India. The makers are working on creating some breathtaking visuals. Due to heavy visual effects work, the makers took enough time on it."

Biju Damodaran is best known for directing National Award-winning features like Veettilekkulla Vazhi, Perariyathavar, and Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal.



