Tovino Thomas celebrates the success of Minnal Murali with champagne & happy pics with team

Tovino Thomas is on cloud nine as his recently released Minnal Murali turned out to be a blockbuster. The film was released on Netflix and has been running at the box office with good numbers and reviews. The actor along with his team came together to celebrate the success of the film with some drink, yummy food and good laughs.

Tovino Thomas took to social media and shared a video from the success celebrations. He can be seen tossing a bottle of champagne and cheering out loud with director Basil Joseph. Sharing the video, he wrote, "It took so many months !! But with your support & love, we did it , in style & That calls for a party !!Hell yeah Flexed bicepsHigh voltage sign."

Today is double celebrations for the team of Minnal Murali as music director Shaan also celebrated his birthday. On that note, Tovino penned a lovely note to thank the director, which read, "The man that touches souls with the magic of his music Multiple musical notes Extremely glad that I got to be part of two of his terrific albums, #Godha & now #MinnalMuraliHigh. An incredibly talented artist & more than anything a fantastic human being!Happy Minnal Birthday Shaanikka."

Recently, Tovino Thomas attended the grand event of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR in Kerala as chief guest.

Minnal Murali is the first-ever superhero produced by the Malayalam film industry. Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese played key roles. Shaan Rahman has composed the music.