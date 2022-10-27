Tovino Thomas completes 10 years in cinema: 5 best performances of the ‘Minnal Murali’ actor

Tovino Thomas completed 10 years in the film industry on October 26, Wednesday. The talented actor, who started his film career as a supporting actor, slowly grew from strength to strength, thanks to sheer talent, hard work, and exceptional career choices. Tovino Thomas established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of South Indian cinema with back-to-back box office successes and highly acclaimed films. The Minnal Murali actor penned down a heartfelt post on his official Instagram page, along with a special video, to celebrate his 10th year in the film industry. Tovino Thomas’s Instagram post

In his post, Tovino Thomas recalled his journey from a small-time actor and assistant director to one of the leading stars of Malayalam cinema. The 43-films-old actor thanked his family, friends, colleagues, fans, and cine-goers for their constant support. Interestingly, Tovino Thomas also remembered the criticisms and trolling he faced, at various points in his career. “I believe each day has been an achievement because I was able to move forward. 10 years is of course special, but I sincerely hope there is more road ahead, more to grasp and deliver back to my dear folks. Keep the love coming. I’ll give my best to you, in return,” he wrote. Check out Tovino Thomas’s Instagram post here:

As Tovino Thomas completes 10 years in the film industry, here we bring you the 5 best performances of the talented actor, that put him in the top league. Have a look. Minnal Murali Tovino Thomas delivered a stellar performance as Jaison, who develops superpowers after he gets struck by lightning in this Basil Joseph directorial. His excellent portrayal of the small-town youngster who is both innocent and immensely strong at the same time made the character so lovable and relatable. We can’t wait to watch Tovino Thomas return as Jaison aka Minnal Murali, in the much-awaited sequel of the film.

Mayaanadhi The talented actor earned a massive fan following with his amazing performance as Maathan, in Aashiq Abu’s Mayaanadhi. Tovino Thomas played Maathan to near perfection and made his journey and eventual heartbreak so effective to the extent that the audience still deeply wishes he gets a happy ending someday. Tovino once again proved his expertise in portraying flawed yet relatable men on the silver screen, with this romantic drama.

Godha The sports drama, which marked Tovino Thomas’s first collaboration with director Basil Joseph, is truly a marvelous cinematic experience in every sense. The talented actor delivered a remarkable performance as Anjaneya Das, a carefree guy who undergoes a major transformation after he falls in love with an ambitious woman. Godha is one of those timeless films produced by the Malayalam film industry in the recent past, that deserves to be watched again and again.