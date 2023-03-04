Tovino Thomas completes shooting for his upcoming movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has completed his shooting schedule for his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam AKA ARM. Directed by Jithin Laal, ARK is an epic drama film, which is all set to release this year. In the film, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Basil Joseph will be seen in lead roles while Tovino Thomas will be seen in a triple role. The actor, who gained huge popularity with the 2021 Netflix film Minnal Murali, took to his Instagram on Saturday and enlightened his fans about the wrap-up of his shoot.





In a series of pictures on his Instagram, Thomas was seen donning his outfit from the movie and posing with a black horse. He reminisced about his experience of the shoot by posting a long caption with the pictures.

"An epic experience concludes. After 110 days of shooting, it's the end of my schedule for Ajayante Randaam Moshanam. @armthemovie "Epic" is surely not an understatement because for starters - it's a period movie genre; but more than that, the experience was indeed larger than life for me," the caption read.Thomas even expressed gratitude towards the people of Kasaragod for their never-ending support and love.

"I made a lot of memories and new friends, and strengthened many too. Another big takeaway from ARM is Kasargod - the absolute charm it held," wrote Thomas.Talking about his triple role in the movie, Thomas stated that he felt everything was very "multidimensional" for him. Further, he also thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie for being cooperative and supporting him throughout the shoot.

About Tovino Thomas

Thomas made his acting debut in the year 2012 with Prabhuvinte Makkal. Some of his notable works are ABCD, 7th Day, and Ennu Ninte Moideen. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Ennu Ninte Moideen.

