Tovino Thomas' daughter Izza turns the gym into a playground as she swings on a cable crossover machine; VIDEO

Tovino Thomas has recently shared a video on Instagram in which his daughter Izza is seen playing at the gym. Check it out.

The Coronavirus outbreak is here and it’s for real. The lockdown period has been extended in the country keeping in mind the unprecedented situation and staying at homes have become the only option for everyone. Needless to say, people are looking out for different ways to enjoy the quarantine period on a positive note by indulging in some fun, creative, or productive activities. South star Tovino Thomas who was last seen in the movie Forensic has also been doing the same.

In the midst of all this, the actor has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle which is all things adorable. Tovino is known to be a fitness freak and often shares pictures and videos from his workout sessions. Of late, the ABCD actor’s daughter Izza has also accompanied him to the gym and he has given a glimpse of this on social media too. The hilarious part here is that the little munchkin is seen swinging on the cable crossover machine as her father records the same with a smile on his face.

Check out the video below:

Here’s what Tovino Thomas has to say about the video, “Necessity is the mother of invention. When the lockdown closed her door to fun, she opened the one to my gym. She made my cable crossover machine a resistance band swing.” On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the movie Kilometers and Kilometers co-starring Gopi Sundar, Joju George, Basil Joseph, Sinu Sidharth, and others in the lead roles. The comedy-drama has been co-produced by Tovino himself and is directed by Jeo Baby.

