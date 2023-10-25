Tovino Thomas drops memory-filled video with wife on wedding anniversary; ‘We’ve been through thick and thin’

Tovino Thomas, one of the most popular actors in Malayalam cinema, celebrates his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife Lidiya today, (October 25, 2023). To mark the occasion, Tovino shared a beautiful video montage giving a peek into their lives together so far. The clip gives a glimpse into their journey from getting married to becoming parents to two kids.

In the video, Tovino can be seen expressing his love and gratitude for Lidiya. He also penned a heartfelt note that read: "In the last 9 years, we grew from two to four. From a pair to a team! We've made countless memories, we've been through thick and thin and importantly, we've always had each other's backs. Without doubt, the major reason for my existence and happiness. Happy Anniversary...to us!!"

Speaking of the video shared by the actor, it was met with an outpour of love and support from fans. Many fans took to the comments section of the post to wish the couple and shower love. Several fans also dropped red heart emojis, reacting to the post.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya's love story

Tovino and Lidiya met in school and started dating soon after. They got married in 2014 in a private ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. The couple has two children together, a daughter Izza, and a son Tahaan.

Tovino and his wife are known to be one of the most down-to-earth and grounded couples in the Malayalam film industry. They often share pictures and videos of their family on social media, and their fans love to see their adorable interactions.

Tovino Thomas on the work front

On the work front, Tovino is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 23, 2023. The film is an adventure comedy-drama that stars Tovino in the lead role, alongside Krithi Shetty, who is making her Malayalam debut.

Meanwhile, Tovino also has a number of other interesting projects lined up, including Adrishya Jalakangal among others. He is also in talks for a few other big-budget films, and his fans are eagerly awaiting to see him on the big screen again.

