Tovino Thomas drops a scenic pic with a heartwarming note to wish wife on V Day; Says 'eternity & beyond'

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle and shared a scenic pic with a heartwarming note to wish his wife Lidiya. The actor can be seen holding his wife in arms as they posed for a pic amidst the scenic beauty of autumn weather. The actor described their love as 'Till eternity and beyond'.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Tovino Thomas wrote, "Till eternity and beyond. Happy Valentine’s Day !!." The picture is poster-worthy and the actor is winning hearts, and we just can't move our eyes off it. Besides always being in the headlines for his work and powerful on-screen presence, Tovino Thomas has equally managed to win hearts by being a doting husband and adoring father to his kids.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya met each other during their teenage days. They were classmates in school and later completed their engineering together. The duo has been setting major relationship goals ever since they got married in 2014. Tovino and Lidiya welcomed their second kid, a son named Tahaan in June last year. His elder daughter, Izza Thomas was born in the year 2016.

Tovino Thomas bagged blockbuster success with the recently released film Minnal Murali, which is the first-ever Malayalam superhero film. For next, he has just wrapped up a shoot for Vaashi with Keerthy Suresh. The actor is also waiting for the release of Naaradan with Anna Ben on March 3.

