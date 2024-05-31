Tovino Thomas enjoys adventurous moment at train street cafe in Vietnam; shares video

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is currently enjoying a vacation in Hanoi, Vietnam with his family. A couple of days ago, Thomas shared his picture from Japan, and this time he is in Vietnam, sharing another happy glimpse from the trip.

Sharing a video of him enjoying coffee by the tracks, he wrote, “ Adventures on tracks !! #Railwaystreet #Hanoi #Vietnam #vacation #family #travel”.

Check out the video below:

Interestingly, some of his fans from India connected the video to the climax of the actor’s 2023 blockbuster film, 2018.

One of his fans commented, “Do the people in the back know. He is the one who died in the flood,” addressing the central character Anoop’s destiny in the film.

Another wrote, “That proud expression,” followed by laughing emoticons.

The Malayalam film industry has delivered multiple box-office hits in 2024 like Premalu, Brahmayugam, Manjummel Boys, and so on.

In between, Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Darwin Kuriakose, was overshadowed despite being a critically acclaimed film.

His last release Nadikar which was directed by Lal Jr, opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming movies

Up next, Tovino Thomas will be seen in L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He will share the screen space with actors like Mohanlal, Prithviraj himself, Manju Warrior, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the film.

Advertisement

Besides this, he has two big movies releasing soon- Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Identity.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam will tell the story of three protectors, Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu, from Northern Kerala, and Tovino is going to play all three characters. All his upcoming releases are in the production stage now.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Shruti Haasan REACT to Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light's historical Grand Prix award win at Cannes 2024