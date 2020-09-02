Tovino Thomas is every girl’s crush and these alluring monochrome PHOTOS of him prove why

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram space and shared a series f photos, where he was seen with rugged beard and overgrown hair.

When it comes to making the headlines with social media posts, it will be fair to say that Mollywood star Tovino Thomas knows his way around to instantly go viral with her super-hot photos. Right from his pictures in the gym to his selfies at his home, the Minnal Murali actor has always made the headlines with his social media photos. Now, he has posted a series of his photos on his Instagram space and it is a proof that the actor will always be every girl’s crush.

In the monochrome photos, the actor can be seen in black tee and beard with overgrown hair. Fans of the Virus actor took to the comments section and lauded his impeccable looks in the photos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in sci-fi movie titled Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film went on floors before the lockdown was imposed. Yesterday, the makers revealed the film’s official trailer. The superhero movie’s shooting is expected to resume after the COVID 19 situation is well contained.

Tovino Thomas recently announced that he will be collaborating with director Rohith VS, for his upcoming film titled Kala. Rohith VS, who shot to his fame after his recent films Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, stated in an interview that the film will be a survival drama. A first look poster of Kala was also revealed by the makers recently.

