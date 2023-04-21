Tovino Thomas fanboys over his 'idol' Vikram, pens a note about the impact of Ponniyin Selvan actor on his life

Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular Malayalam actors in the film industry. Recently, the actor had a perfect fanboy moment when he met Tamil star, Chiyaan Vikram. The actor shared a few pics with the Ponniyin Selvan actor and called him an 'idol' and also shared how his film impacted him.

Tovino Thomas took to Twitter and shared a few pics with Vikram, where both are seen posing in all smiles. He wrote, “A moment of pure, uncontainable fandom! I had the incredible opportunity to meet the maestro himself - Vikram sir." Talking about how elated he was to have met Vikram, Tovino went on to talk about the impact Vikram and his films had on Tovino’s life. The Neelavelicham actor went on to praise Vikram, How do I describe what he has been to me, growing up. I had watched Annyan countless times, and I remember that each time his performance would hit different. Trying to be Vikram-cool was the aspiration. Even as cinema happened, and when something off the flow comes up, my thoughts, plans, references - everything would have his presence. And I just got to spend some supercool time with this idol... And truly an idol! To top the style, charm and superabilities, he speaks with such humility and acknowledgement. I'm overwhelmed in different ways. Will stick to the fanboy hit, because that is the most dreamy."

Professional front

Tovino Thomas met Vikram in Kochi as he visited the city to promote his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2 with his team Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and etc. Directed by Mani Ratnam, PS 2 also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu. Vikram is playing the role of Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chola Empire. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 28.

Coming to Tovino Thomas, was last seen in the recently released film Neelavelicham. The film is a modern-day iteration of Vaikkom Muhammad Basheer’s short story of the same name, which was earlier adapted into a black and white Malayalam film Bhargavi Nilayam in the year 1964.

