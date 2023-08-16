Tovino Thomas files defamation case against an Instagram user

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has taken legal action against an Instagram user. The actor filed a defamation case against the person at Panangadu Police Station. According to reports, the Instagram user has been consistently posting offensive and derogatory remarks on the actor's social media photos and videos.

Tovino reportedly has been noticing this behavior of the Instagram user for a very long time and decided to take action. The actor reportedly submitted an FIR to the police urging swift intervention against the person. It is said that Minnal Murali actor has also submitted the links to the alleged person's comments on his Instagram posts to the cops. The police in return have assured a complete thorough investigation. Reportedly, the police are doing an intense investigation and will take action against the Instagram user accordingly.



Upcoming films

The talented actor will be next seen in Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the upcoming period thriller, which is helmed by newcomer Jithin Lal. The film is touted as a period-action drama that is said to have exhilarating action sequences. The movie also features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi as the three female leads.

Tovino Thomas is set to join hands with actor-director Soubin Shahir for Nadikar Thilagam. Tovino Thomas plays the role of David Padikkal, who has been a superstar for seven years in the film industry. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, which is a popular Tollywood production house. This is the first time Mythri will be producing a Malayalam film. After wrapping up his commitments, he will reunite with actor-director Basil Joseph for the upcoming sequel to their OTT blockbuster, Minnal Murali.

Tovino also has another film titled Identity, an action thriller by the makers of Forensic. Trisha is the female lead in the movie, which also features Vinay Rai in a major role. With this film, Tovino and Trisha will mark their first on-screen presence.

ALSO READ: Nani says Dulquer Salmaan is the only 'pan-Indian' star he knows, here's why