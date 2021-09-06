Tovino Thomas flaunts his chiseled abs while on a cruise in Dubai and it's a treat to our eyes

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is setting our Monday mood right with his latest photo that we cannot get enough of. The actor has posted a photo of himself flaunting his chiseled abs while on a cruise in Dubai and captioned it, "Riding the eye of the wind." One can see, Tovino is posing almost shirtless for a perfect photo and is setting our hearts aflutter.

Apart from his acting prowess, Tovino has always managed to grab the attention of his washboard abs. A few days back, he returned from Dubai and since then, the actor has been posting photos from his holiday on Instagram. His other latest photo with a cup of coffee made his fans go gaga already.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is waiting for the release of Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph. The film is releasing directly on OTT in September. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film's release date.

Meanwhile, the handsome hunk recently became the third celebrity in Mollywood to receive a golden visa by United Arab Emirates Government after Mohanlal and Mammootty.

