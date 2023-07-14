Tovino Thomas flaunts his new look; hints at kickstarting prep for L2: Empuraan

Tovino Thomas has established himself as one of the most bankable stars in the Malayalam film industry, with some highly successful outings and power-packed performances. With the massive success of his superhero film Minnal Murali, Tovino garnered the attention of pan-Indian audiences. However, the versatile actor is not restricting himself to just leading roles but has been experimenting with a great variety of characters including negative roles. Recently, Tovino Thomas revealed flaunted his new look on social media, leaving his fans and followers curious.

Tovino Thomas wins the internet with his new look

The talented actor, who is back to his busy shooting schedule after a quick family vacation, recently started shooting for his ambitious film Nadikar Thilagam. The highly anticipated project which is helmed by Lal Jr, is touted to be a comedy thriller. Tovino Thomas, who attended the launch event of the much-awaited film, recently took to his official social media handles and flaunted his new look. Notably, the actor has visibly lost some kilos and is seen sporting a clean-shaven look in the picture which is now winning the internet. Tovino completed his look with an animal-printed casual shirt and a pair of thick-framed spectacles.

Check out Tovino Thomas's Instagram post, below:

Tovino starts his prep for L2: Empuraan?

However, Tovino Thomas's new look has left his fans and cine-goers wondering if the actor has already started his prep for the highly anticipated upcoming film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer. For the unversed, it has been confirmed that Tovino will reprise his celebrated character Jatin Ramdas in the second installment of the Mohanlal-led franchise, helmed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor sported a similar look in the first installment of the film.

For the unversed, L2: Empuraan is set to go on floors by the first week of September, this year, after director Prithviraj, who recently met with a minor accident while shooting, completes his bed rest period. However, Tovino Thomas has not reacted to the doubts of netizens, yet.

Tovino's upcoming projects

The talented actor will be next seen in Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the upcoming period thriller, which is helmed by newcomer Jithin Lal. Tovino Thomas is set to join hands with actor-director Soubin Shahir for Nadikar Thilagam. After wrapping up his commitments, he will reunite with actor-director Basil Joseph for the upcoming sequel to their OTT blockbuster, Minnal Murali.

