Tovino Thomas gets back to work after recovering from injury during Kaala shooting; To rejoin sets next month

Tovino Thomas sustained an injury while performing an action sequence for the film Kaala and he was in the Intensive Care Unit.

After being receiving treatment for his injuries which he sustained during the shooting of his upcoming film Kaala, Tovino Thomas revealed a couple of days back that he has recovered fully from the injury. Now, a new report in The Times Of India states that the actor is all set to rejoin the sets next month. The report added that the shooting will be resumed after the actor completes his portions of his current project Kaanekkaane.

He sustained the injuries as he shot for an action sequence without a stunt double. After sustaining the injuries, he was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain while shooting a stunt sequence for the film. Apparently, he has internal injuries and they were treated on time.

Also Read: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR: Komaram Bheem's introduction is the first ever teaser in TFI to cross THIS milestone

On the work front, Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam, on the other hand, will be directed by Jithin Lal who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director. The film is expected to go on floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×