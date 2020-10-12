Tovino Thomas gets discharged from hospital; Posts his kids' beautiful ‘welcome home’ message

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of a welcome home message from his kids while revealing that he has been discharged from the hospital.

Mollywood star Tovino Thomas was admitted to a Kochi-based private hospital earlier last week after sustaining injuries during the filming of Kaala. Now, the actor has taken to his social media space and announced that he has completely recovered and that he has even been discharged from the hospital. Sharing a sweet welcome note written to him by his daughter, Tovino Thomas stated that he would try to take better care of himself going forward. This message has come as a big relief to his fans.

He wrote, “A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also thanks to everyone who supported me - colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care. I really felt positive seeing your messages and calls. The incident hopefully makes me take better care of myself. Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies. Till then I'll rest and enjoy your love. Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted!”

See his post here:

He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain while shooting a stunt sequence for the film. Apparently, he has internal injuries and they were treated on time. He shot the sequence without a stunt double and thus he sustained the injuries.

