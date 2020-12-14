Tovino Thomas gets an early Christmas gift from his wife; Pens a heartfelt thank you note to her

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram space and shared a photo while revealing that his wife gifted him a camera for Christmas.

Christmas is fast approaching and social media is already filled with posts of people who are sharing their decorations and gifts during the festive season. Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas took to his Twitter space and shared a photo while revealing that he has received a DSLR camera as a Christmas gift from his wife. An excited Tovino Thomas penned a heartfelt note after receiving the gift and thanked his wife for the thoughtful gift.

He wrote, “Wow, what's better than a Christmas gift. An early Christmas gift And such a thoughtful one by my dear wife. Thanks a lot, My Lady, for the amazing Nikon camera, and for how you have always taken care of the three of us! And yes, thanks for always understanding my curious likes and wishes. Okay, wait. @Lidiyatovino is this about me not clicking your pictures when we travel? Is this a task assigned to me, beautifully wrapped and marked by festivity? Loved it. Love you. And love you all.”

See his post here:

Also Read: Annaatthe: Keerthy Suresh shares a stunning no makeup mirror selfie as she joins Nayanthara & Rajinikanth

On the work front, Tovino Thomas has a lineup of films in his pipeline including Minnal Murali, Kaala, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam, on the other hand, will be directed by Jithin Lal who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×