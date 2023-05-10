Tovino Thomas gets emotional as his film 2018 receives standing ovation at private screening in Mumbai; VIDEO

Tovino Thomas is currently on cloud nine with the reception of his recently released film 2018, also known as Everyone is a Hero. The film, which is based on the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala, has been receiving immense love from the audiences. Recently, the film had a private screening in Mumbai and the actor got emotional with the response from audiences in the theatre.

Tovino Thomas watched 2018 with audiences at a private screening in Mumbai, on Tuesday. He got emotional as the film received a stand ovation and applause in the cinema halls. The actor hugged his director and thanked fans for such an overwhelming response. The film was released worldwide on 5 May 2023 to critical acclaim for its screenplay, direction, music, performances of the cast and VFX.

Watch video of Tovino Thomas get emotional with 2018's response from audiences

The Minnal Murali actor celebrated the movie's opening day success with his family in Finland. The actor cut a cake and also popped champagne, as part of the celebration with his wife and kids. He also shared a glimpse of the success celebrations on his social media. A few days ago, the actor took to Twitter to thank everyone for the amazing response towards their film. He tweeted, “I am incredibly grateful for the amazing reception that #2018Movie has received.”

About 2018

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film stars an ensemble cast of Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair. Kerala Floods is described as the worst flood in the state after the Great Flood of '99, which happened in 1924. According to reports, around 480 people died and 15 went missing in the 2018 Kerala floods. The film tries to capture the devastating situation and how people from all over the world came together to fight the natural calamity.