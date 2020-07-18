  1. Home
Tovino Thomas gets a new ‘friend’; Watch VIDEO of the actor playing fearlessly with a snake

This post has now become a huge hit on social media, with his fans and followers commenting on how easily he is handling the snake.
Tovino Thomas gets a new 'friend'; Watch VIDEO of the actor playing fearlessly with a snake
Tovino Thomas is one of the sensational actors in Mollywood. Whenever he posts something on social media, it always makes it to the headlines. While his photos from the gym have always been a huge hit, he has now shared a video, in which he can be seen playing fearlessly with a snake. As the snake moves its body around the actor’s arm, he can be seen playing along with it by balancing it with his other arm.

This post has now become a huge hit on social media, with his fans and followers commenting on how easily he is handling the snake. Meanwhile on the work front, Tovino Thomas recently announced that he will be collaborating with director Rohith VS, for his upcoming film titled Kala. The director is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. A first look poster of the film was also revealed by the makers.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #candycanecornsnake #makingnewfriendseveryday #vavasureshmodeon

A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on

Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors recently. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. Some reports suggest that he will be seen playing a triple role in the big-budget movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal.

Credits :Instagram

