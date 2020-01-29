Tovino Thomas gets nostalgic as he reminisces his first movie Prabhuvinte Makkal

The Malayalam actor has completed 8 years today in the industry and is nostalgic about it. Tovino Thomas took to Instagram and reminisced the first time he stood in front of the camera.

One of the most talented and handsome actors in the Malayalam film industry, Tovino Thomas made his debut acting in 2012 with the Malayalam film Prabhuvinte Makkal. Since then, the actor has appeared in a lot of films and is winning the hearts of the audience with some powerful roles. The actor has completed 8 years today in the industry and is super nostalgic about it. Tovino Thomas took to Instagram and reminisced the first time he stood in front of the camera. Tovino shared a photo from his first film and penned a note.

The actor will also be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Karachi 81. The first look of the film was released on Republic Day 2020 and it grabbed a lot of attention. The film is produced by Andro Joseph and it revolves around the biggest spy operation.

Tovino Thomas on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming superhero movie, Minnal Murali. He also has another film in the kitty titled, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

Credits :Instagram

