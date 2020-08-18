Tovino Thomas goes for cycling wearing mask and enjoys his dose of cardio amid breathtaking view; See Photo

Tovino Thomas is one of the South actors who is enjoying the outdoor workout. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him enjoying cycling amid breathtaking view.

As we all know social distancing is the need of the hour amidst the ongoing pandemic and celebrities are setting the right example for their fans. While most of the gyms continue to remain shut, celebrities are seen taking to cycling as a part of their workout. Tovino Thomas is one of the South actors who is enjoying the outdoor workout. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him enjoying cycling amid breathtaking view. He wrote, "Today’s dose of Cardio... #cycling #cardio." Tovino also made sure to take safety precautions has he wore mask even while cycling. The best workout is clearly by the beach amid the stunning climate and Tovino's latest picture sets major inspiration.

A lot of celebs are seen sharing photos and videos of themselves enjoying a workout at home. Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan are among the few actors who make sure to continue their workout at home despite the lockdown. Recently, Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared a few post-workout mirror selfie that took social media by storm. He can be a tough competition even to his son Dulquer Salmaan, quite literally! Sharing the photos, Mammootty wrote, “Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work ! No other Work So Work Out !."

Check out the latest photos of actors enjoying workout during the lockdown:

Also Read: Prithviraj’s virtual production will be an epic period film like Baahubali with a stellar cast

Coming back to Tovino, the actor's film Kilometers and Kilometers was scheduled for release in March this year. However, due to COVID-19 things turned worse as a pirated version had already leaked out before its theatre release.

Now according to latest reports, K&K gets a nod for OTT release but other producers have raised an issue regarding the same as a host of other filmmakers have not got permission for OTT release. Kilometres and Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×