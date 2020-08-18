  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tovino Thomas goes for cycling wearing mask and enjoys his dose of cardio amid breathtaking view; See Photo

Tovino Thomas is one of the South actors who is enjoying the outdoor workout. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him enjoying cycling amid breathtaking view.
9848 reads Mumbai
Tovino Thomas goes for cycling wearing mask and enjoys his dose of cardio amid breathtaking view; See PhotoTovino Thomas goes for cycling wearing mask and enjoys his dose of cardio amid breathtaking view; See Photo

As we all know social distancing is the need of the hour amidst the ongoing pandemic and celebrities are setting the right example for their fans. While most of the gyms continue to remain shut, celebrities are seen taking to cycling as a part of their workout. Tovino Thomas is one of the South actors who is enjoying the outdoor workout. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him enjoying cycling amid breathtaking view. He wrote, "Today’s dose of Cardio... #cycling #cardio." Tovino also made sure to take safety precautions has he wore mask even while cycling. The best workout is clearly by the beach amid the stunning climate and Tovino's latest picture sets major inspiration. 

A lot of celebs are seen sharing photos and videos of themselves enjoying a workout at home. Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan are among the few actors who make sure to continue their workout at home despite the lockdown. Recently, Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared a few post-workout mirror selfie that took social media by storm. He can be a tough competition even to his son Dulquer Salmaan, quite literally! Sharing the photos, Mammootty wrote, “Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work !  No other Work  So Work Out !."

Check out the latest photos of actors enjoying workout during the lockdown: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today’s dose of Cardio #cycling #cardio

A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Work at Home !  Work from Home !  Home Work !  No other Work  So Work Out ! 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on

Also Read: Prithviraj’s virtual production will be an epic period film like Baahubali with a stellar cast 

Coming back to Tovino, the actor's film Kilometers and Kilometers was scheduled for release in March this year. However, due to COVID-19 things turned worse as a pirated version had already leaked out before its theatre release. 

Now according to latest reports, K&K gets a nod for OTT release but other producers have raised an issue regarding the same as a host of other filmmakers have not got permission for OTT release. Kilometres and Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement