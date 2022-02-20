Tovino Thomas had some fun 'break time' on the sets of Aashiq Abu’s Naradan, here's what he did; WATCH

Tovino Thomas is currently shooting for Aashiq Abu’s political thriller Naradan. During the schedule, the Minnal Murali star was seen taking a fun break to rejuvenate. He is seen spending time with a Japanese Kendama ( a wooden toy) and the crew is cheering for him. The short video was captioned, “When Jaison gives way for Chandraprakash…Some break time fun on the set of Naradan with Kendama!”

Tovino Thomas will be playing the role of a journalist, talk show host Chandraprakash in his next and is under a lot of pressure from his bosses to fabricate stories. This dilemma makes him question everything known to him to date. Naradan will release in theatres worldwide from 3 March. Anna Ben will play the leading lady opposite Tovino Thomas and is likely to play an advocate named Shakira Muhammed in the movie. Meanwhile, Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Navas Vallikunnu, Rajesh Madhavan, Sharafudheen, and Lukman will also be an important part of the project.

The storyline for Tovino Thomas’s latest venture has been penned by Unni R. The cinematography has been performed by Navas Vallikunnu and the tracks have been composed by Sekhar Menon.