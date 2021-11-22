Tovino Thomas has fanboy moment as he shares a pic with cricketer Yuvraj Singh; Says will cherish this memory

Tovino Thomas, who is the most popular actor in Mollywood, had a fanboy moment over a cricketer and proved he is just one of us. The actor recently met Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and had a total fanboy moment as he also clicked a picture with him on social media. Also penned a note & said that he will always cherish this beautiful memory.

Sharing the handsome duo pic on social media, Tovino wrote, "Have always been an ardent fan of yours @YUVSTRONG12 ! Super glad to have met you and spent some quality time with you. This one will remain as breezy and memorable to me like your six sixes at Durban Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. #yuvi #yuvrajsingh #sixsixes #indiancricket #memorable #smilingwide."

Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam industry. Tovino made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal and since then, there has been no looking back. Over the years, he has entertained the audience with various roles in films like Maari 2, Lucifer, Uyare, Virus, among others.

Meanwhile, Tovino also has some highly anticipated projects inline such as Thallumaala and Ajayante Randaam Moshanam. He has also signed a film with Keerthy Suresh titled, Vaashi. The actor has already started working on his new upcoming films.