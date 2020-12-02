Tovino Thomas’ intense look in this monochrome picture will make women swoon over him all over again

Latest reports suggested that Tovino Thomas will join the sets of his upcoming film soon, months after sustaining injuries on Kaala sets.

Tovino Thomas is undoubtedly one of the most popular and favourite actors of the South entertainment industry. Be it his intense acting skills or his alluring photos on social media, the actor knows his way around to entertain his fans. Now, he has shared a monochrome photo, where he has sported an intense look and a powerful expression. As soon as the photo came up online, fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.

According to the recent reports, Tovino Thomas is all set to join the shooting of his next film soon. The report added that the shooting of his film Kaala will be resumed after the actor completes his portions of his current project Kaanekkaane. He has been taking rest ever since he sustained injuries on the sets of his upcoming film Kaala. He was in the Intensive Case Unit and now recovered completely.

His other upcoming film Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam, on the other hand, will be directed by Jithin Lal who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director.

