Tovino Thomas is the ‘Master thief’ in the new poster of Ajayante Randam Moshanam; See PIC

Tovino Thomas , the versatile actor is celebrating his 34th birthday on January 21, Saturday. The talented young actor is busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in his kitty. This year, Tovino Thomas kickstarted his birthday celebrations by unveiling his first character poster from his ambitious project Ajayante Randam Moshanam . More exciting updates on the actor's upcoming projects are expected to be unveiled on his birthday, as a special gift for his fans.

The actor, who is set to essay the first triple role in his career in Ajayante Randam Moshanam, revealed his first character poster from the film on his social media handles. In the promising poster, Tovino Thomas is seen in a never-seen-before look, with long hair, a thick beard and eyebrows, kohled eyes tattooed arms, and costumes that reflect an ancient time period. In the poster, the leading man is seen standing in front of a mob, with a lighted torch in his hand, thus hinting that the project will have some high-voltage action sequences in store. "Unleashing the Master Thief of Chiyothikavu... Maniyan !!!" the talented actor captioned his Instagram post. Tovino's new look has left both his fans and Malayalam cine-goers highly excited.

About Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a fantasy entertainer, is helmed by newcomer Jithin Lal. Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which features Tovino Thomas in a triple role, as the titular character Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunji Kelu. The movie, which is reportedly being made in 3D format, started rolling in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, in October 2022. Later, the makers also revealed a promising announcement teaser of the film on social media.

From the teaser, it is evident that Ajayante Randam Moshanam is going to be a never-seen-before theatrical experience for Malayalam cinema audiences. The Jithin Lal directorial reportedly unravels through three different periods – 1900, 1950, and 1990. The highly anticipated project, which is being made in 3D, will release in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.