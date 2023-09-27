Tovino Thomas, Jude Anthany Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan and more REACT to 2018’s official entry for Oscars 2024

2018 has been declared India’s official entry for Oscars 2024. This was certainly a proud moment for not just the film’s team but also for the Malayalam film industry as a whole. Director Jude Anthany Joseph and actors Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and Vineeth Sreenivasan expressed their happiness at their film's big achievement.

Other notable film personalities like Jayasurya and Nikhila Vimal also congratulated team 2018 on such an achievement.

Tovino Thomas expressed that he was overwhelmed by 2018 being selected as India’s official entry for next year's Academy Awards. And there are more reasons for the Uyare actor to be happy, as just yesterday he won the Septimius Award for Best Asian Actor. Not a day has passed since that big achievement, and Tovino already has more reasons to be happy. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “That’s two in a row. Yesterday I received international recognition for my performance in the movie 2018. Today, the movie itself is representing India at the Academy Awards. Yes, 2018 is India’s official entry for the Oscars. Thrilled, Elevated, Excited… That’s what I’m right now. Hoping to hear “And the Oscar goes to”… Fingers Crossed…”

His co-star, Kunchacko Boban, who has acted with Tovino Thomas not just in 2018 but also in Virus, also took to Instagram to share his happiness over the honor bestowed on his film. The Take Off actor wrote, “Pwolichu makkale…..!!! Come on ..Let’s make INDIA proud!!! #2018themovie” Jude Anthany Joseph, the man who helmed 2018, took to his social media handle and thanked God and Indian cinema. He wrote, “Thank you God. Thank you Indian Cinema” The filmmaker has previously directed Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly’s coming-of-age romantic comedy Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Oru Muthassi Gadha, and Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne’s Sara’s. Apart from the latter, all his films feature Vineeth Sreenivasan in them.

Definitely, after the gigantic success of 2018, there can be no stopping Jude Anthany Joseph. 2018 has gone on to become not just a critical hit but also the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

