Tovino Thomas’ Kala to be released on March 25; Take a look at the new romantic poster

Directed by Rohith VS, the film has Divya Pillai as the leading lady and it is touted to be a survival drama.

Mollywood’s fans are in for a treat. Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Kala will be released on March 25. Director Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, has helmed the film. The film was rolled on the floor in September and the makers managed to finish the film in a short span of time. Divya Pillai will be seen as the female lead for the movie, while popular actor Lal and ‘Pathinettam Padi’ Sumesh Moor will be seen playing a couple of pivotal roles.

The filmmaker had co-written the script along with Yadhu Pushpakaran. For the unversed, director Rohith VS is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. Kala is produced by Siju Mathew under the banner of Adventure Company In Association, while Tovino Thomas himself is a co-producer. It was during the shooting of Kala, Tovino sustained internal injuries and was admitted to hospital.

After the accident, Tovino complained about stomach pain and due to internal injuries, he was admitted to the intensive care unit and received treatment for about a week there. Other than Kala, Tovino Thomas has a bunch of films in his pipeline including Minnal Murali, Kaala, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors in December last year. Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam, on the other hand, will be directed by Jithin Lal who worked on films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director.

