Tovino Thomas & Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama Vaashi to hit theatres on June 17; Check out motion poster

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh's much-anticipated courtroom drama, Vaashi is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on June 17. The makers announced the official release date with a motion video, which shows Tovino and Keerthy's ultimate face-off in the court. Directed by Vishnu Raghav, the actors will be seen in the roles of lawyers in the film.

Tovino Thomas took to his social media handles and shared the motion poster from his upcoming movie Vaashi along with a note that read, “Their face-off marks a beginning on June 17th.” This is for the first time Keerthy and Tovino have teamed up for a film and their latest photos prove they will make for a refreshing onscreen pair.

Vaashi is penned by Janiz Chacko Simon. Neil D Cunha is the cinematographer of the film and Arju Benn is in charge of the editing department. The music of Vaashi is composed by the renowned composer Kailas Menon. Vinayak Sasikumar will pen down the lyrics for the songs in Vaashi. Jointly bankrolled by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, the movie will also see Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu in key characters, along with others.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is currently waiting for the release of Dear Friend with Basil Joseph on June 10. Keerthy Suresh, on other hand, is riding on success with back-to-back two blockbusters Saani Kayidam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

