Tovino Thomas lives dream come true moment as he poses with 'superheroes' Mohanlal & Mammootty; Pens a note

Malayalam cinema is one of the most thriving entertainment industries. Be it Mohanlal’s megahit ‘Drishyam’ series or Mammootty’s interesting ‘Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha’, Mollywood is an industry that keeps giving. Another personality who has made his name in this extraordinary space is Tovino Thomas, who is best known for his roles in 7th Day and ABCD. Recently, Tovino Thomas caught up with the legendary Mammootty and Mohanlal and made a proud post about it, appreciating the precious moment.

In the post shared by Tovino Thomas, the three pillars of Mollywood were radiating with glow and honestly, too much talent was present in the same room! While Mohanlal stood on the left and Mammootty stood on the right, Tovino Thomas with a wide smile for having his dream come true looked absolutely dapper in the middle. The ‘ABCD’ fame also wrote a sweet caption along with the post saying, “A million dollar moment! With the real superheroes of Malayalam Cinema Mammukka and Lalettan .@mammootty @mohanlal I'm going to frame this and keep it in my living room forever ! #dreamcometrue #bigMs #mohanlal #mammootty"

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has his hands full with his upcoming movie, 'Minnal Murali' which is set to make its theatrical release on 24th December. The movie is a first ever of its kind in Malayalam film space and thus, has a lot of expectations attached to it. Tovino Thomas plays the role of a superhero who is his town’s saviour. Recently, he was spotted looking dapper at the movie’s grand screening, which happened on 17th December.

