Tovino Thomas’ Lokah Chapter 2 going on floors from September 2026? Kalyani Priyadarshan confirms return of Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, was released in theatres on August 28, 2025, coinciding with Onam last year. Now, it appears that the film’s sequel is slated to begin shooting in September 2026 and is likely to be released in theatres by Onam 2027.

Is Lokah Chapter 1 set to go on floors from September 2026?

Speaking at an event, Kalyani Priyadarshan, in a video shared by Rednool, confirmed that the sequel will most likely begin filming in September 2026.

The actress said, “The writing for Lokah Chapter 2 is going on right now. As of now, we think we will begin shooting in September this year. I am also part of the sequel.”

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that it is expected to release in theatres for Onam 2027.

More about Lokah

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, was released in 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film follows Chandra, a mysterious woman brought from Sweden to Karnataka by Moothon, the leader of a secret organisation.

Living quietly in Bengaluru and working night shifts at a café, Chandra draws the attention of her neighbour, Sunny, a medical college dropout who falls for her despite her aloof nature. Their lives take a dark turn when she becomes entangled in an organ-trafficking racket, ultimately revealing her true identity as the mythical Kalliyankattu Neeli. How she and her newfound allies confront looming threats forms the crux of the story.

Earlier, Dominic had revealed that the shoot would begin in December 2026; however, an official announcement is still awaited.

Apart from the lead cast, the film features Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, and Vijayaraghavan in key roles.

The film also includes cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, with Mammootty lending his voice to Moothon. It was lauded by critics for its performances, visuals, and world-building.

Earlier, the makers announced that Lokah Chapter 2 would be headlined by Tovino Thomas, who will reprise his role as Chaathan.

