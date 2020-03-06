Tovino Thomas looks uber stylish in his customised Kilometers and Kilometers jacket at the music launch

Tovino Thomas is winning hearts with his latest super stylish look that he carried at the music launch of his upcoming film, Kilometers and Kilometers.

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is winning hearts with his latest super stylish look that he carried at the music launch of his upcoming film, Kilometers and Kilometers. The dashing star recently shared a picture of him wearing a customised Kilometers and Kilometers themed jacket and he looked super cool. The detailing of the jacket is grabbing all the attention and his overall look accessorised with cool sunglasses is giving us major style inspirations. Tovino has kick-started promotions of Kilometers and Kilometers, literally in style. What do you think of his look let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the film, Malayalam film Kilometers and Kilometers is set to release on March 12. The film is directed by Jeo Baby and it stars American star India Jarvis in the female lead role. K and K also stars Joju George in an important role. Tovino is co-producing the film under his own banner and this happened to be his first production venture. Kilometers and Kilometers is said to be a comedy entertainer and fans can't wait to know what's in stores next.



View this post on Instagram Thank you @jishadshamsudeen for this #kilometersandkilometers themed jacket !! On the way to #malloftravancore for @kilometers_and_kilometers2020 music launch !! A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:25am PST

In a recent interview to TOI, India Jarvis had revealed that Tovino is super fun on the sets. She said, “I was so worried that I might not do justice to the language or might not sound believable in my character. Tovino was a huge help and really got me through the scenes by helping me articulate each word, as best as I could.” She further added, “He was very professional and I learned a lot, watching him perform. Moreover, he’s a lot of fun and a great person to work with. I would love to work with him again, if given a chance."

