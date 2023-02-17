Tovino Thomas makes a surprise visit to meet Dulquer Salmaan on sets of King Of Kotha; See viral PICS

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated film King Of Kotha. The shoot is currently progressing in Kochi and recently Tovino Thomas' visited the sets. Yes, according to reports, the Minnal Murali actor visited King Of Kotha sets and this is the second time. A few pics of Tovino Thomas' surfaced on social media as he visited Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha sets. The actor looks handsome in casuals in the pics. According to reports, this is the second visit of the actor on sets and netizens are wondering if he is playing a cameo role. It is assumed that Tovino Thomas' is reportedly playing a role in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. However, nothing is confirmed or announced by the makers yet.



King Of Kotha The movie, which is touted to be a raw action thriller, marks the directorial debut of senior filmmaker Joshiy’s son, Abhilash Joshiy. Along with playing the lead role, Dulquer Salmaan is also handling the role of the producer and is bankrolling the project under his home banner Wayfarer Films. King Of Kotha is being planned as a pan-Indian release, which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The film is set for theatrical release for Onam. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the much-awaited film. The rest of the star cast will feature many popular faces including Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha. Nimish Ravi is the director of photography.



Tovino Thomas' upcoming films Tovino Thomas has Malayalam film titled Adrishya Jalakangal. The star has deglamorized himself for the movie, which is helmed by Dr Biju. The actor also has filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s psychological thriller Vazhakk and director Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 ready for release. He is playing the lead role in the ambitious project Ajayante Randam Moshanam, where he is set to essay the first triple role in his career. Tovino is also part of the periodic film Neelavelicham, directed by Aashiq Abu has been released on social media. He has also teamed with director Lal Jr for his forthcoming film titled 'Nadikar Thilakam'.

