Tovino Thomas makes fans swoon as he flaunts his all black look in these monochrome PICS

Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam industry. Tovino made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal and since then, there has been no looking back. Over the years, he has entertained the audience with various roles in films like Maari 2, Lucifer, Uyare, Virus, among others.

Apart from his fine acting chops, the audience loves his dashing looks, charismatic smile, and great physique. The actor is an avid social media user and makes sure to grab the attention of everyone with his photos. Today, yet again, Tovino Thomas has shared a few monochrome photos and we just can't get enough of them. Clad in formal look, black shirt, and trousers, he looks handsome as ever. His rugged beard and killer looks are making ladies go gaga.

Sharing the photos, Tovino wrote, "The gray space is where it all begins." "Never forget why you started." Check out the drool-worthy pics here:

Recently, Tovino Thomas was all over the news as he became the third celebrity in Mollywood to receive a golden visa by United Arab Emirates Government after Mohanlal and Mammootty.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is currently waiting for the release of Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph. Minnal Murali is the first-ever superhero produced by the Malayalam film industry. The film is all set to skip theatrical release and premier directly on OTT platform, Netflix in September. The makers are yet to announce an official release date in September.