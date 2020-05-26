Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali: Makers to file case against gang who destroyed Church set of the film

Tovino Thomas took to his Twitter pace and stated that a Church set for his next film title Minnal Murali has been destroyed by a gang.

Tovino Thomas has recently teamed up with Basil Joseph yet again for a superhero movie titled Minnal Murali. The movie, which is supposed to be a big-budget one is bankrolled by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters. Now, the actor took to his social media space and stated that the film’s Church sets have been destroyed by a gang and that the makers are planning to take the matter legal as it was built with a huge budget.

He wrote on Twitter, “We had the rightful permissions from the concerned authorities.And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others’. It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings.”

It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings. #MinnalMurali pic.twitter.com/myYXNWnm1n — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) May 25, 2020

Minnal Murali’s first shooting schedule was wrapped up before the lockdown. The film will have director Sameer Thahir cranking camera. Guru Somasundaram, who rose to fame after his role in Kollywood movies Petta and Aaranya Kaandam, will be essaying a key in the film. Some reports suggest that he will be seen as the main antagonist. Hollywood stuntman Vlad Rimburg has been roped in for action choreography while Livingston Mathew will edit the film. The lead character’s superhero costume has been designed by Deepali Noor. Deepali Noor is known for her costume designs in mega hit Kollywood movies including I, Kaththi and Anjali Menon’s Mollywood movie Bangalore Days.

Credits :Twitter

