Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali: Promising teaser shows glimpses of fun filled superhero film; WATCH

Directed by Basil Joseph, the super hero flick starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.

When fans were waiting with bated breath to see the trailer of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Minnal Murali, the makers have now revealed the trailer, which looks fun filled and promising. In the trailer, we see an announcement asking people of a town to report any information they have of ‘Minnal Murali’. Following the announcement, what we see is an explosion and a very catchy background score.

Tovino Thomas, who plays the lead actor in the film, looks like an ordinary man who performs stunts and amuses villagers. Directed by Basil Joseph, who shot to his fame after the films Godha and Kunjiramayanam, the film is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. The film’s first look poster was released last week in five languages. In the first look poster, we saw the view of a man in a black shirt and a white mundu and his face was covered in a red towel.

Also Read: C U Soon: 5 reasons why the Fahadh Faasil starrer thriller is a must watch

Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera and Shaan Rahman has composed the music. The film is produced by Sophia Paul. The film made the headlines after its sets in Kalady was vandalised by a right-wing group in May. The movie’s post production works were going on in full swing when the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed and all production works were brought to a halt.

Watch the video here:

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×