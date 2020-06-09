Tovino Thomas names his new born baby boy Tahaan; Says 'can't take our eyes off him'

The actor further reveals that he and his family call the new born baby boy Haan. The latest picture shared by the Malayalam actor sees him with his kids, Izza Thomas and Tahaan.

The Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya Tovino were blessed with a baby boy. The Mollywood actor shared a heart-warming picture, with his new born and reveals that the couple has named the baby boy, Tahaan Tovino. The actor further reveals that he and his family call the new born baby boy 'Haan.' The stunning couple has a daughter named Izza Thomas. The latest picture shared by the Malayalam actor sees him with his kids, Izza Thomas and Tahaan. The fans and followers of the southern actor, Tovino Thomas congratulated the actor on the arrival of his bundle of joy.

The fans were also very eager to known what the couple names their new born, and now finally, Tovino Thomas has announced the name of his baby boy. Tovino Thomas and Lidiya tied the knot in the year, October 24, 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Izza Thomas in the year, 2016. The south actor had previously shared social media post wherein he mentioned that a gang had destroyed the sets of his film called, Minnal Murali.

Check out Tovino Thomas' post

The south film, Minnal Murali is helmed by director Basil Joseph. The script of the south flick is done by Arun Anirudhan. The Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali is expected to be a multi lingual drama. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the actor to be back on the big screen.

