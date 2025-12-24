Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta director SLAMS claim of Malayalam cinema having only 15 hits: ‘Like tying a dog next to a haystack’

Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta was released in theaters on May 23, 2025, and is said to have been a hit at the box office. However, according to the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, Malayalam cinema had only 15 hit ventures in 2025, excluding Narivetta. Now, its director, Anuraj Manohar, has hit back at them, claiming that the film was a success and revealing that the makers are even ready to publish their bank account details.

Narivetta director Anuraj Manohar reacts to association claims

Taking to his official social media handles, Anuraj Manohar wrote a long note, stating that his film was a box office success, with the first-time producers earning a profit from the venture.

The note read: “Narivetta, which I directed, was released in May this year. It is a film that was taken to almost all the leading producers here and was rejected by them. As a filmmaker, searching for producers is natural. It was during such a search, driven by belief in the film, that Indian Cinema Company agreed to produce the movie.”

“Narivetta is their first production venture. Months after the film’s release, as usual, the year-end verdict of the Producers’ Association declared that only fifteen films were profitable this year,” he added.

Anuraj continued, saying it is difficult to accept this verdict, explaining that cinema is also an industry, and those who loudly proclaim through microphones that all films are complete failures are effectively putting a knife to its throat. He added that such claims prevent new producers from entering Malayalam cinema and essentially hand over the industry to big corporate companies.

Regarding the situation, he even used the expression, “It feels like tying a dog next to a haystack, ‘neither letting it eat nor feeding it.’” (Translated from Malayalam).

Moreover, Anuraj claimed that Narivetta’s producer, Indian Cinema Company, is ready to reveal their account details to prove the film was a success. He also mentioned that, owing to the success, he is already in discussions with the same company for a new project.

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, is a crime drama thriller based on real-life incidents that took place during the 2003 Muthanga tribal protest. The movie is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

