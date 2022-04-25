Tovino Thomas' next Neelavelicham with Aashiq Abu goes on floor with puja ceremony in Pinarayi; See PICS

Tovino Thomas is teaming up with Aashiq Abu again for a horror thriller titled Neelavelicham. The upcoming film is an adaptation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham. Today, the film went on floors in presence of lead actors Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, another cast, and crew. The team kickstarted the shoot in Pinarayi, Kannur on Monday.

Tovino Thomas took to social media and shared a team photo from the puja ceremony. In the pic, Tovino Thomas is seen decked up in a white shirt and dhoti, accessorized with tinted glasses, while Rima Kallingal donned an off-white kurta set. Sharing the pics, he wrote, ‘Neelavelicham’.

Take a look at pics here:​

The film was originally announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Soubin Shahir as the lead actors but due to pandemic and date issues, they opted out. Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko have replaced them respectively. Girish Gangadharan has replaced Shyju Khalid as the cinematographer and the music department will be handled jointly by Bijibal and Rex Vijayan.

Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham was adapted on screen earlier in 1964. After nearly six decades later the same short story is getting a silver screen adaptation, so the expectations are high due to the star director and talented actors.

Tovino Thomas is also waiting for the release of Vishnu G Raghav's directorial court drama Vaashi with National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh. The release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Earth Day 2022: Tovino Thomas plants a sapling with his family for better tomorrow of his little ones; PICS