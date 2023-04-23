Tovino Thomas opens up about his admiration for Prithviraj Sukumaran's transformation for Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran has spent the last five years of his life shooting for one of the most ambitious films in his career to date, Aadujeevitham. The film is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films to date and is an adaptation of a true story-based bestselling novel from Benyamin. There was an online leak of a film festival trailer recently of the film directed by Blessy, which left social media crazy over Prithviraj’s one-of-a-kind weight loss and transformation for the film. It is none other than the young star Tovino Thomas, who has praised Prithviraj and the makers of the much-anticipated film. The actor was promoting his latest release on an online channel when he was asked about the film and he went on to share his admiration for the dedication and perseverance shown by his senior actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in meeting the physical transformation for the film.

Tovino Thomas and Roshan Mathew share expectations from Aaadujeevitham

Tovino Thomas seemed to be super excited about the release of Aadujeevitham, which he refers to as one of the most prestigious films to come out of Malayalam cinema to date, and his pride in the fact that the film is being mounted on a scale rare in Malayalam cinema, generally known for its smaller, content backed films. The actor shares his respect for Prithviraj for sticking with the excruciating exercise and diet plan for the film even with the film’s unplanned extended shooting schedule prompted by covid lockdown. He was also all praises for Prithviraj’s commitment to the role. Roshan Mathew, who was also present for the interview shared Tovino’s excitement and goes on to share his astonishment in seeing the first stills of Prithviraj from the film, which he could not believe the first time around to be real.

Cast and Technical Crew

The film has an adapted screenplay by Blessy, who is also a co-producer on the project jointly bankrolled by Visual Romance Image Makers, KGA Films, and Jet Media Production. The film stars Amala Paul, and Jimmy-Jean-Louis among a number of foreign actors in the supporting cast. Aadujeevitham will feature music and an original score by A R Rahman whereas Sunil KS and K U Mohanan handles the cinematography. The film is touted to make the film festival rounds on the global stage before a confirmed release date.

