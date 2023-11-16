Tovino Thomas opens up on his approach to remunerations; Explains how scale of film’s production affects it

Tovino Thomas, the Malayalam actor who has stunned everyone in his acting roles and also with his movies like Minnal Murali and 2018 has been breaking conventional norms in the entertainment industry with his remuneration strategy for each of his films.

The actor who is currently promoting his next film Adrishya Jalakangal, directed by Dr Biju talked about how he doesn’t get paid the same amount for each of his films but much more only charges depending on the scale of the film and the production value going into it.

Tovino Thomas about his remuneration

Tovino Thomas who was talking about his next film Adrishya Jalakangal in Kochi shared that despite the film having the potential to become a blockbuster hit in the theaters, it does not align with the conventional standards of a blockbuster film. This is the reason the Minnal Murali actor had opted to take a pay cut from his usual remuneration, and only took an amount which is much more suitable to the production cost of the film.

Notably, back in 2021, Tovino Thomas opted for a similar approach to the making of his action drama film Kala, and also in 2022 he expressed earlier that he had not taken his usual remuneration for the film Dear Friend as well. The actor emphasized that he did not take a huge sum of money for the movie owing to the fulfillment he has towards the film than the salary he is receiving.

Tovino also opened up about how he views films as a platform for him to learn and craft more acting endeavors, churning out diverse roles than before.

Tovino Thomas’ Workfront

Tovino Thomas was last seen in the film 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film which was received with positive reviews went on to become a huge commercial success.

His next film with director Dr Bijukumar Damodharan is called Adrishya Jalakangal featuring Nimisha Sajayan and National Award winner Indrans along with him. The film’s trailer was a major hit on social media and was lauded for the body transformation the actor had to go through to pull it off.

The actor is also set to feature in a fantasy Malayalam film called Ajayante Randam Moshanam with Krithi Shetty debuting in Malayalam. Moreover, Tovino is also expected to reprise his role as Jathin Ramdas in the Prithviraj-Mohanlal film L2: Empuraan.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas has THIS to say on reviewers targeting filmmakers' personal life for sake of reviews