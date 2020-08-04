Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj Sukumaran: Whose quarantine fitness journey inspires you the most? VOTE

Both of them have been sharing photos of themselves from their gyms and they are telling people to be focused on staying fit and they are also encouraging people to start a healthy lifestyle.

During the period of lockdown, most of all celebrities are sharing their fitness stories on social media and inspiring millions of followers. Two of the most prominent celebrities whose fitness journeys are more inspiring are that of Mollywood stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas. Both of them have been sharing photos of themselves from their gyms and they are telling people to be focused on staying fit and they are also encouraging people to start a healthy lifestyle.

Tovino Thomas has three films in his kitty including a superhero movie Minnal Murali and a survival drama Kala. Helmed by Basil Joseph, the film went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it has been scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Kala, directed by Rohith VS, will be based on the popular TV show ‘Man vs wild’. His other film is Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal.

On the other hand, Prithviraj has three films including Aadujeevitham, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, will be the first film of Prithviraj to be released after the lockdown is lifted. Aashiq Abu directorial Vaariyamkunnan, have Prithviraj playing the role of Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, a rebel leader from Kerala, who was the face of 1921 Malabar revolution. As far as Kaduva is concerned, the film is directed by Shaji Kailas. Take to this poll below and let us know, whose fitness journey inspired you the most during the quarantine.

