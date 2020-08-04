Tovino Thomas peacefully relaxes on a recliner in a backyard amidst lockdown; See Photo

Now, he has shared a photo on his Instagram space, where he can be seen sitting on a recliner while enjoying a misty scenery.

Tovino Thomas has been actively posting his photos on social media, as he is getting to spend more time with his family and time for himself during the quarantine time. Now, he has shared a photo on his Instagram space, where he can be seen sitting on a recliner while enjoying a misty scenery. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, “At peace”. Fans took to the comments section and marvelled at how he is productively spending the lockdown time.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Minnal Murali, which is helmed by Basil Joseph. The film went on floors before the lockdown was imposed. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was starred in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also play a key role in Minnal Murali. The superhero movie’s shooting will be resumed after the COVID 19 situation is well contained.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas gets a new ‘friend’; Watch VIDEO of the actor playing fearlessly with a snake

Check out his post here:

Tovino Thomas recently announced that he will be collaborating with director Rohith VS, for his upcoming film titled Kala. Rohith VS shot to his fame after his recent films Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. A first look poster of Kala was also revealed by the makers. Reports suggest that the film will be based on survival in the wild. Some reports suggest that Tovino Thomas will also be seen playing a triple role in the big-budget movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×