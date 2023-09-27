Tovino Thomas pens a heartfelt note as he wins Best Asian Actor trophy at Septimius Awards for 2018; see POST

Tovino Thomas, the renowned Malayalam actor has established himself as one of the most sought-after young talents of Indian cinema with the mega success of his superhero film, Minnal Murali. He tasted success once again by playing a pivotal role in 2018, the blockbuster survival drama which was released in May, this year.

As you may know, Tovino Thomas played one of the lead roles in 2018 alongside some of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema. But the talented actor stole the show completely with his earnest performance as Anoop, an ex-soldier. Tovino's performance in the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial earned him the award for Best Asian Actor, at the recently held Septimius Awards 2023.

Tovino Thomas pens a heartfelt note

The versatile actor, who is on a high after winning the Best Asian Actor award at the Septimius Awards 2023, took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures clicked at the ceremony, along with a heartfelt note. "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. In 2018, Kerala began to fall when unexpected floods knocked on our doors. But then the world saw what Keralites were made of…" reads Tovino's post.

"Thank you SEPTIMIUS AWARDS for selecting me as the Best Asian Actor. It will always remain close to my heart… What makes this international recognition special is that this is for my performance in the movie 2018. This one... is for Kerala," he concluded. The actor looked handsome as always at the event in a black tuxedo suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bowtie.

Have a look at Tovino Thomas's Instagram post, below:

Tovino's upcoming films

The talented actor has a massive line-up in Malayalam cinema, including the upcoming period drama Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which is helmed by newcomer Jithin Lal. He is set to share the screen with popular star Trisha Krishnan in the upcoming thriller Identity. Tovino Thomas is teaming up with actor-director Soubin Shahir for Lal Jr's Nadikal Thilagam. He is also returning to play the much-loved character Jathin Ramdas in L2: Empuraan, the second installment of the Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran duo's blockbuster outing, Lucifer.

