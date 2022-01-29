Tovino Thomas pens heartfelt note expressing gratitude for completing 10 years in cinema

Tovino Thomas, the Minnal Murali actor, who is high on success has completed 10 years in the industry. On January 28, 10 years ago, he faced the camera for the first time and has been doing a commendable job since then. To mark the occasion, the actor took to his social media handle to express gratitude to all those people who were a part of his journey.

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of posing in a mirror for a film shot. He penned a note, which read, "10 years ago, on this exact day, I stood in front of a movie camera for the very first time. 10 years and a whole lot movies and characters have passed. Today, my life has changed, Cinema has changed and so many things are different but, my excitement and love for cinema has only grown every single day. I am aware that there is always scope for improvement. There is always space to make it better. I also know that I am willing to put in what it takes to get better every single day. I am taking a moment of gratitude to thank every single person, no matter how big or small, who in some way or the other has been part of my journey. It has been one heck of a ride and I wouldn’t want it any other way."

"I am excited for all the projects to come, all the learning that I will get to do and all the challenges I will get to take up. I can’t wait to put up a post like this in another 10 years too. Thank you for all the love," he wrote.

Tovino Thomas" recently released film Minnal Murali not only became a raging hit among audience and critics alike. The first-ever superhero film of Malayalam was directed by Basil Joesph. For next, he has just wrapped up shoot for Vaashi with Keerthy Suresh. The actor is also waiting for the release of Naaradan with Anna Ben.

Also Read: VIDEO: Tovino Thomas gives glimpse of birthday celebrations with family & it is all about love and gratitude