Tovino Thomas pens his heart out after meeting Salman Khan; Says 'Inspired by his humility'

The most popular actor of Mollywood, Tovino Thomas is just like us when it comes to having fanboy moments. The young actor recently met Bollywood superstar Salmaan Khan and had his ultimate fanboy moment over Bhai. He also shared a picture with Salman Khan and penned a long note of how inspired he is inspired of his physique and humility.

Sharing a pic on Instagram with Salman Khan, Tovino wrote, "Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career. But what amused me, meeting you Sir, is how you stay grounded, in spite of being one of India’s biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to Humility as well, for me now !."

One can see, Tovino and Salman looking absolutely handsome in their cool and casual look as they pose for the picture. The Minnal Murali actor's biggest smile says it all about how happy he is. A true fanboy indeed.

He recently also met Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and had a total fanboy moment as he also clicked a picture with him and said he will always cherish this beautiful memory.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas also has some highly anticipated projects inline such as Thallumaala, Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, and Malayalam film with Keerthy Suresh titled Vaashi. The actor is also awaiting the release of his upcoming fantasy film Minnal Murali, which will premier directly on Netflix, on December 24.