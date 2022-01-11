Tovino Thomas pens lovely note to wish daughter Izza on 6th birthday & it'll fill your heart with happiness

Tovino Thomas, who is currently basking the success and receiving applauds from everyone for his superhero film Minnal Murali, is a superdaddy in real life. The actor's little munchkin Izza is celebrating her six birthday today and he penned a loving note to wish his world.

Sharing an adorable video of his daughter enjoying in water, Tovino wrote, Izza, Thank you, for jumping into every crazy adventure with me, without even a second thought. It fills my heart when I see you wanting to do all that Appa does. I need you to know, you can do everything that Appa does and even more. Thank you for being my absolute partner in crime!"

He further added, “As an actor, I am blessed with having the opportunity to play various characters, but my most favourite role will always be that of your Appa. I know that you right now believe that I am a super hero with all the powers in the world, but you will realize soon that I am not all that powerful. I promise to make sure that you grow up as a fearless, independent and strong woman in this world my love. That you will always keep your head high and stand up for what is right. I may or may not be able to make this world a better place for you to grow up in. I sure will try. But I will ensure that you can grow up to be the most beautiful and confident version of yourself. That you will be your own Superhero! Love, Appa #mylittlesunshineturns6today.”

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya met during their teenage days. They were classmates in school and later completed their engineering together. The duo got married in 2014 and have two kids, Daughter and son, Izza and Tahaan.

Also Read: Shriya Saran’s daughter turns one; Actress shares a series of memories as she pens a heartfelt note